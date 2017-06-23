This New Morrissey Interview Is Astonishing

Morrissey has posted a lengthy new interview online and it's riddled with controversy.

The singer endured a torrid time in the press across 2017, with each new interview seeming to spawn a series of lethal headlines.

Launching the new Morrissey Central website , the indie icon agreed to sit down with John Rigger for a full (and seemingly unedited) Q&A.

Even here, though, there are moments that are literally jaw-dropping, with Morrissey continually fixating on race, immigration, and UKIP.

The conversation opens with Morrissey explaining that he plans to take SPIN, before focussing on his perceived support for Brexit.

"It’s all a pointless argument anyway because, as you’ve surely noticed, Brexit did not happen," he said. "The EU wouldn’t allow it to happen. It is now a dead issue. The people said Leave but the EU said no." He then adds: "I haven’t ever voted. I don’t have sufficient faith in the circus of politics … and … you can see why! It is a moral disaster on every level. Even Tesco wouldn’t employ Diane Abbott."

The interviewer probes Morrissey on long-standing accusations that he holds racist beliefs, notably expressed in two NME cover stories separated by 25 years.

He responds: "As far as racism goes, the modern Loony Left seem to forget that Hitler was Left wing! But of course, we are all called racist now, and the word is actually meaningless. It’s just a way of changing the subject. When someone calls you racist, what they are saying is 'hmm, you actually have a point, and I don’t know how to answer it, so perhaps if I distract you by calling you a bigot we’ll both forget how enlightened your comment was.'"

The conversation turns political, and Morrissey criticises Theresa May for labelling Eid al-Adhar "a joyous celebration" on the grounds of animal slaughter, before explaining: "The Conservatives conserve nothing in modern Britain. In fact, they are the prime destructors of British heritage. Labour are no different from the Conservatives in that they do not object to FGM, halal slaughter, child marriage, and so on. There is no moral clarity with these people, and you shouldn’t vote in a certain way simply because you always have."

"Do you have the nerve to vote differently? If you have any concern for animal welfare, for example, you cannot possibly vote for either Conservatives or Labour, because both parties support halal slaughter, which, as we all know, is evil. Furthermore, halal slaughter requires certification that can only be given by supporters of ISIS, and yet in England we have halal meat served in hospitals and schools! UK law is pointless!"

Discussing his long-held views on animal rights, Morrissey says: "Walk into any major supermarket and you will see how cow’s milk has shrank into to a small corner whilst alternative milks have taken over. Even people who don’t care about animal welfare would rather have rice, oat or cashew milk. The same has happened to eggs. It’s very difficult to locate them now in a supermarket. Obviously I wouldn’t ever buy eggs, but it’s worth taking note of these things."

Later he adds: "I stopped watching television because of animal death commercials. I couldn’t allow that into my living space for one more day. I feel liberated without it. They won’t show cigarette commercials but it’s OK to show butchered lambs? And to laugh about it?"

The interview later notes, somewhat oddly: "London has become a murder capital recently."

Morrissey picks up on this point: "London is debased. The Mayor of London tells us about 'Neighborhood policin' - what is ‘policin’? He tells us London is an 'amazin' city. What is ‘amazin’? This is the Mayor of London! And he cannot talk properly! I saw an interview where he was discussing mental health, and he repeatedly said 'men’el' … he could not say the words ‘mental health’. The Mayor of London! Civilisation is over!"

He continues: "London is second only to Bangladesh for acid attacks. All of the attacks are non-white, and so they cannot be truthfully addressed by the British government or the Met Police or the BBC because of political correctness. What this means is that the perpetrator is considered to be as much of a victim as the actual victim. We live in the Age of Atrocity."

Note: Morrissey's observation here that "all of the attacks are non-white" is completely untrue.

The interview has already caused an enormous stir online - find it HERE in full.

