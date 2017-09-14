This Might Be The Definitive Kanye West Interview

Kanye West - it has always seemed - likes to talk.

The man has a message. Sure, that message might change, but he's always got something worth hearing - even if we don't always like it.

Kanye recently sat down with Charlamagne Tha God to talk about life, his current status, and where he goes next, and the conversation stretched out towards the two hour mark.

We're watching it right now, and parts of it are jaw-dropping - stunningly honest, it's pure Ye, replete with homespun wisdom and stellar quote after stellar quote.

Kanye West has already hit up Twitter to label it "one of the best interviews of all time" and you know what? On first watch we're inclined to agree.

Watch it now.

