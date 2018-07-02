This London Company Have Crafted The World's First Musical Pizza Box

London's Yard Sale Pizza have constructed the world's first musical pizza box.

The chain started in Hackney, and have grown to open outlets in other areas of the city, specialising in some mighty fine dough and excellent toppings.

Now they've decided to go one further, and develop the world's first musical pizza box with some brand new music.

Yard Sale Pizza actually launched with a performance from Macauley Culkin and his Pizza Underground band, so music is clearly in their blood - and also in the yeast, presumably.

Oscar Cash from Metronomy and MC Cashback have combined on two recordings, one featuring 'Happy Birthday' and the other being a special composition 'Pizza Time'.

Check out a preview below.

Available soon, you can check out order details HERE.

