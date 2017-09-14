This Live Cut From The Replacements Totally Rules

The Replacements were always an inspired if mystifying beast.

The American group could give life-affirming, wholly committed performances, the sort of nights that left entire genres in their wake.

But when the occasion most demanded it, though, they would lose focus, mess around, and turn in the sort of sloppy sets that left label bosses scratching their heads and audiences demanding their money back.

A new live album, though, finds The Replacements delivering a frenzied, shit-kickin' performance just when it was most needed.

Performing at Maxwell's in Hoboken all the way back in 1986, the group tore through their catalogue as it then stood, adding B-sides, rarities, and covers.

At times adorably goofball and at others searingly heartfelt, a bootleg copy of the concert has become the stuff of legend, one of the prime Replacements live joints.

The official release - mastered from the original 24 track tapes - arrives on October 6th, and it's absolutely essential for anyone with an interest in soul-scorching rock 'n' roll.

Clash is able to premiere the full live version of 'Takin' A Ride' and it shoves the studio version through a thresher: heads down, 100MPH American rock music, it's a complete inspiration.

Tune in now.

