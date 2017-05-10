This Lee Ranaldo Documentary Looks Incredible

The Doc’n Roll Film Festival is back, with events set to take place at venues across London this month.

Running between November 2nd - 19th, the festival brings together numerous acclaimed works, on subjects as diverse as Joe Cocker, Ella Fitzgerald, Syl Johnson, Link Ray, Bill Frisell, John Coltrane, and many, many more.

Hello Hello Hello: Lee Ranaldo: Electric Trim focusses on the Sonic Youth guitarist as he works on his recent solo record, and it's an intimate portrayal of a legend in underground music.

'Electric Trim' is out now on Mute, an album that criss-crosses between fetid post-punk and Eastern drone, while applying a political edge to Lee Ranaldo's lyricism.

Receiving its UK premiere as part of the Doc’n Roll Film Festival, the film will show at Hackney Picturehouse on November 14th.

Check out two preview clips from the film below.

For ticket and scheduling details on the Doc 'n Roll Film Festival click HERE.

