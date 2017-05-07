This Kamaal Williams Live Clip Is Outstanding

Kamaal Williams helped spur Yussef Kamaal's debut (and sadly only) album, one of the most important UK jazz releases in the past 25 years.

With the group disintegrating, Kamaal Williams launched a new thing, with Black Focus Records acting as a hub for his ideas.

The musician and producer also releases under the new Henry Wu, and this moniker forms an umbrella for this sensational new live clip.

Recorded in co-operation with Red Bull Studios, Kamaal Williams and Children Of Zeus jam on the gospel-infused cut 'Still Standing'.

In short, it's fantastic: a wonderfully layered, musically engrossing, emotionally hard-hitting performance that sends shivers down the spine.

Jazz meets gospel meets UK hip-hop meets lord alone knows what else - Kamaal Williams is working on a heady musical brew.

Tune in now.

