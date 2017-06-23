This Jammer Interview Is Essential Listening

Jammer stopped past DJ Argue's show on Radar Radio last week - and things got fiery.

The grime figure's new tape 'Are You Dumb? Vol 5' is out now, a vital return featuring the likes of D Double E, JME, Footsie, Example, DaVinche and others.

Always outspoken, Jammer agreed to appear on DJ Argue's Radar Radio show and almost from the off it was clear he was keen to set things straight.

Discussing the distorting impact of social media on the progression of new grime artists, the manner in which the scene is perceived within the UK and Europe, and so much more it's a vital listen.

DJ Argue tries to hold his own, but the real star is Jammer - someone who has worked in grime from day one, and wants to re-assert the ambitions and approaches that fuelled the sound's origins.

Already causing a stir on social media, you can tune in below - Jammer pops up from the 33 minute mark.

Tune in now.

Jammer's new mixtape 'Are You Dumb? Vol 5' is out now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.