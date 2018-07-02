This Is The Only Tom Waits Playlist You Will Ever Need

Tom Waits has pieced together a new 76 song playlist drawing on the full breadth of his career.

The songwriter's 70s output on Elektra Asylum Records has just been re-released, with his first seven records now available on CD and digitally.

A full vinyl pressing series is under way, and will continue across the next 12 months.

To coincide with this, Tom Waits has compiled a new 76 song playlist that spans almost his entire career. It's always fascinating to see an artist curate their own catalogue, and given Tom Waits' traditional reticence towards interviews this makes the playlist an extremely important event.

So, let the debate commence: what hasn't he included? And what has made the cut, but perhaps wouldn't for an ordinary fan?

Tune in below.

