This Halloween, Budweiser Are Making Costume-Shopping Less Gruelling

October 31st is fast approaching; and if you don’t have a costume sorted, have no fear (or do, it’s Halloween) — Budweiser are here to help. They’re shrugging off their ‘King of Beers’ title in favour of the more seasonal ‘King of Fears’, and launching a haunted house meets fancy dress pop-up shop in Old Street Station Unit 3, where you can select an appropriately scary outfit while clutching a crisp Bud.

With a soundsystem on hand to soundtrack your spree, they've even sorted pumping beats to keep your spirits up while you shop. There'll be a selection of some of the most exciting online retailers setting up shop — including names like Gypsy Shrine, Badinka, and Wintercroft — so you’ll have no excuse not to don the most show-stopping outfit your Instagram feed has ever seen. Peep the Facebook event page for more details.

And that’s not all — as Budweiser are also throwing an aptly spooky party to flaunt your new outfit at. It’s happening slap-bang at the heart of Shoreditch, at The Magic Roundabout in Old Street station, on Saturday 28th October. There’ll be a special DJ set from a big name (TBA), kicking off an immersive evening involving tricks, treats, a ‘slaughterhouse’ bar (eek!) and an array of London’s finest street food.

Entry is completely free — reserve your ticket now .

Budweiser’s Nightmare Circus’ Troupe of Artists will also be surprising Halloween fans with spine-chilling pop-up activations across London, as well as Birmingham and Manchester from 21st to 31st October.

Nightmare Circus details:

When: Saturday 28th October

Where: The Magic Roundabout, Old Street Station

Nearest public transport: Old Street or Shoreditch High Street

Join the Facebook event: Here

King of Fears Shop details:

When: Friday 27th — Saturday 28th October, 10am - 1pm

Where: Unit 3, Old Street Station

Nearest public transport: Old Street or Shoreditch High Street