This Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Live Clip Is Fantastic

Frank Carter has always thrived on the live environment.

Sure, he's a focussed studio artist - always has been - but right from the start, the punk iconoclast has relished getting up close with fans.

Now working as Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, the group released their second album 'Modern Ruin' last year, easily one of the most visceral, uncompromising releases to hit the Top 10 in some time.

But they weren't done there. Live shows saw the band smash through some huge venues, winning people over one fan at a time.

Earlier this year, though, they accepted one of their biggest challenges yet - playing a tiny 60 capacity room in Camden.

The London show took place in DM’s Boot Room, a brand steeped in punk history and the perfect host for their mayhem.

Thankfully, a camera crew squeezed in to capture proceedings, a sweat-drenched, adrenalin-fuelled affair that stripped the band down to the core.

We've nabbed a short clip and it makes for addictive, enthralling viewing - tune in below.

