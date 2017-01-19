This Francobollo Live Cut Is Packed With Energy

Francobollo are rapidly blossoming into a fiery live act.

Onstage the band bristle with energy, allowing their already taut songwriting to find a new level.

New single 'Worried Times' is incoming, arriving with near impeccable timing for those with election anxiety.

Francobollo played London's Village Underground recently, and took a camera crew alongside the ride.

Clash is able to premiere a live version of 'Worried Times', and it's an absolute belter - fast 'n' furious, it's a real summer anthem.

Francobollo: "The song is about claustrophobia, and the fear of being locked down, tied to, held up or forced by something or someone, and about the fine art of committing.”

Tune in now.

Catch Francobollo at the following shows:

October

18 Southampton Talking Heads

19 Brighton The Hope

21 Bristol The Crofters Rights

22 Oxford The Cellar

23 Leicester The Cookie

26 Leeds Brudenell Games Room

27 Sheffield Record Junkee

28 Glasgow King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

29 Manchester Gullivers

November

1 Nottingham Bodega

2 Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge

3 London Moth Club