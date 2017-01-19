This Francobollo Live Cut Is Packed With Energy

Francobollo are rapidly blossoming into a fiery live act.
Onstage the band bristle with energy, allowing their already taut songwriting to find a new level.
New single 'Worried Times' is incoming, arriving with near impeccable timing for those with election anxiety.
Francobollo played London's Village Underground recently, and took a camera crew alongside the ride.
Clash is able to premiere a live version of 'Worried Times', and it's an absolute belter - fast 'n' furious, it's a real summer anthem.
Francobollo: "The song is about claustrophobia, and the fear of being locked down, tied to, held up or forced by something or someone, and about the fine art of committing.”
Tune in now.
Catch Francobollo at the following shows:
October
18 Southampton Talking Heads
19 Brighton The Hope
21 Bristol The Crofters Rights
22 Oxford The Cellar
23 Leicester The Cookie
26 Leeds Brudenell Games Room
27 Sheffield Record Junkee
28 Glasgow King Tuts Wah Wah Hut
29 Manchester Gullivers
November
1 Nottingham Bodega
2 Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge
3 London Moth Club