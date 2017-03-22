This Flohio Clip Is Sensational

South London rapper Flohio is most definitely someone to watch out for.

Still incredibly young, she has placed a handful of tracks online to signal the arrival of a fresh voice in UK rap.

Influenced by grime, Stateside hip-hop and more, Flohio seems able to bring these influences together into a concise, highly individual, whole.

Recently working with Night Slugs co-founder L-Vis 1990 and Warp signing Gaika, Flohio's path is taking her further and further away from known coordinates.

Shooting a session for COLORS, Flohio shoots through 'Bands' with near effortless grace, with her incisive flow detonating against the mic.

Simply shot, it's a potent example of just why Flohio is so rated. Tune in below.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.