This Flohio Clip Is Sensational

South London rapper Flohio is most definitely someone to watch out for.
Still incredibly young, she has placed a handful of tracks online to signal the arrival of a fresh voice in UK rap.
Influenced by grime, Stateside hip-hop and more, Flohio seems able to bring these influences together into a concise, highly individual, whole.
Recently working with Night Slugs co-founder L-Vis 1990 and Warp signing Gaika, Flohio's path is taking her further and further away from known coordinates.
Shooting a session for COLORS, Flohio shoots through 'Bands' with near effortless grace, with her incisive flow detonating against the mic.
Simply shot, it's a potent example of just why Flohio is so rated. Tune in below.
