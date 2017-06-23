This Ed Sheeran Waxwork Is Now Located In An East London Cat Cafe

An Ed Sheeran waxwork has popped up at an East London cat cafe.

The waxwork is set to be permanently installed at Madame Tussauds, but before then it is making a short visit to East London.

Currently housed at Lady Dinah’s Cat Emporium, Ed will be surrounded by kittens, moggies, and other feline friends.

Edward Fuller, general manager at Madame Tussauds in London, said in a statement: “Knowing what a pet lover he is, launching the figure at London’s renowned cat cafe felt like something the man himself would surely approve of...”

Check out the waxwork below...

