This Compilation Is A Superb Cross-Section Of Scotland's Underground

Scotland's underground music scene has scarcely been in better health.

Each city, town, or village even seems to hold its own scene, a network of DIY promoters, labels, musicians, and other nutjobs keen to try something new.

This 'Scottish Indie Sampler' was pieced together by the good folk at GoldMold Records, the third such album, and it's completely essentially.

Reaching out to some of Scotland's most vital imprints, the new compilation features music from the stables of Winning Sperm Party, OVA MATA, Lost Map, Olive Grove, and LP Records.

Released on February 15th, the sampler makes for the perfect post-Valentine's present - hell, they're even rolling out a limited edition cassette run.

Featuring lo-fi punk, house, folk, pop, hardcore and hip-hop, this sampler is a real trip, underlining the breadth of talent emerging from Scotland right now.

Tune in below.

<a href="http://goldmoldrecords.bandcamp.com/album/scottish-indie-sampler-vol-3">Scottish Indie Sampler Vol. 3 by Gold Mold Records</a>

'Scottish Indie Sampler Vol. 3' launches with a release party at Glasgow's Bloc+ on February 15th with Codist [LP Records] and Pocket Knife [Olive Grove Records].

