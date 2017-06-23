This Chance Meeting With A Soul Icon Is Incredible

Every so often a story comes along that's so damn charming we have to report on it.

Now here's a thing... despite their music being deified by crate-diggers, very often the pioneers of black American music are brushed out of history, rendered anonymous.

This is despite their records often reaching astronomical figures. Don't believe us? Try and buy a copy of Frank Wilson's Northern soul classic 'Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)'.

So it's always nice when these performers emerge from the shadows, and underline that they still - and always did - have it.

This video was posted by Leslie P George, a DJ and music collector enjoying a holiday in Hungary.

Spinning the killer rare groove classic 'Don’t Send Me Away' by one-time Delfonics vocalist Garfield Fleming, a figure approached their music den.

Singing along to every single word, it quickly turned out that this was the self-same Garfield Fleming - an astonishing coincidence. Mondays can be hard work... so watch this heart-warming video below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.