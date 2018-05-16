This Alice Boman Live Video Is Beautiful

There's something about a church show.

Sure, it's a live music staple, but sitting in those pews, listening to something beautiful, can be an intensely moving experience.

Alice Boman played a show in St Pancras Old Church recently, a historic London kirk whose roots stretch back centuries.

It was a wonderful evening, and thankfully it was captured by a film crew.

A new live video of 'Heartbeat' has hit the web, a tender rendition made all the more intense by the setting.

Tune in now.

