Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce New Album 'America'

Thirty Seconds To Mars are set to release new album 'America' on April 6th.

The Jared Leto led project is now a genuinely arena-filling phenomenon, a global success story capable of selling out venues on every continent.

New album 'America' arrives on April 6th, with the distinctive cover art now visible outside some of the main London underground stations.

You can check out the art up top, with the band also preparing a number of other list based images for the campaign. Jared Leto explains...

“For me the lists are almost like a time capsule. Independently they may surprise, entertain or provoke, but as a group they give us a sense of the culture we are a part of and the times we are living in.”

As if that wasn't enough, you can also generate your own lists HERE.

New single 'One Track Mind' features A$AP Rocky - it drops on March 23rd... tomorrow!

'America' will be released on April 6th. Tracklisting:

1. Walk On Water

2. Dangerous Night produced by Zedd

3. Rescue Me

4. One Track Mind ft. A$AP Rocky

5. Monolith

6. Love Is Madness ft. Halsey

7. Great Wide Open

8. Hail To The Victor

9. Dawn Will Rise

10. Remedy

11. Live Like A Dream

12. Rider

