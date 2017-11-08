Third Culture Kings Deliver 'Done And Gone'

Third Culture Kings are a product of fusion.

A duo - Jan Johansen (Glorybox) and Alap Momin (dälek) - they sluice together everything from Velvet Underground to King Tubby, early 80s synth work to Indian classical music.

It's a heady brew, one that comes to boiling point on upcoming album 'Is That Light You Carry?'. Out on August 18th, the record fizzes and crackles with creative energy, a minimalist viewpoint that utilises a dizzying array of sounds.

Clash is able to premiere new cut 'Done And Gone', a throbbing piece of greyscale electronics with muttered, mournful lyrics.

Gradually coming into focus, it's a sparse yet remarkably intense piece of music, sitting somewhere between Neu! and Suicide.

Tune in now.