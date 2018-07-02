These Daniel Caesar Live Sessions Are Magical

Valentine's Day - once a year for most people, but everyday if you're Daniel Caesar.

The soulful vocalist's impeccably seductive sound is difficult to shrug off, an incredible performer with a natural feel for communication.

Radio host Jamz Supernova has been a long time supporter, and invited Daniel Caesar back into the studio ahead of Valentine's Day.

Sheer baby-making music, these velvet-smooth, passion-powered performances are a thrilling evocation of why people are going wild for his music.

Jamz explains...

"I feel like for many music lovers Daniel Caesar was the world's best kept secret! If you knew you knew! I’d come across him around the same time I was unearthing the rich sounds of Toronto through BadBadNotGood and River Tiber and instantly fell in love. I had the space and time to get to know his sound and be truly excited by his talent."

"This only intensified when I did his first BBC interview the summer of 2017 off the back of two sold out small London shows. Not only insanely talented but a true artist way beyond his years with a strong sense of self. Since that day everything has been on fast forward and the world has been in a Daniel Caesar whirlwind..."

Get caught up below...

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.