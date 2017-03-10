Theresa May's Music Choices Are Raising Eyebrows

And Florence Welsh isn't happy...
Robin Murray
News
04 · 10 · 2017
Florence + The Machine

Robin Murray / / 04 · 10 · 2017
0

Theresa May has terrible, awful taste in music.

And we know because she says so - in interview after interview, she namechecks music packed with whimsy, devoid of edge, and sans spice.

But when the Prime Minister addressed the Conservative party conference earlier today (October 4th) someone clearly decided to spruce up the audio a bit.

Wearing a Frida Kahlo bracelet (don't get us started on that one...) she departed the stage to 'Are You Gonna Go My Way?' by Lenny Kravitz. Yes really.

Oddly, she also decided to use 'You've Got The Love' by Florence + The Machine, a house tune originally embraced as an anthem of LGBT+ emancipation.

Florence Welch was quick to hit back.

Obviously, this isn't the first time a politician has co-opted a song that has nothing to do with them or the beliefs they stand for, so we're not expected further comment.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Theresa May
Florence + The Machine
-

Follow Clash: