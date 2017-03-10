Theresa May's Music Choices Are Raising Eyebrows

Theresa May has terrible, awful taste in music.

And we know because she says so - in interview after interview, she namechecks music packed with whimsy, devoid of edge, and sans spice.

But when the Prime Minister addressed the Conservative party conference earlier today (October 4th) someone clearly decided to spruce up the audio a bit.

Wearing a Frida Kahlo bracelet (don't get us started on that one...) she departed the stage to 'Are You Gonna Go My Way?' by Lenny Kravitz. Yes really.

Oddly, she also decided to use 'You've Got The Love' by Florence + The Machine, a house tune originally embraced as an anthem of LGBT+ emancipation.

Florence Welch was quick to hit back.

Today's use of 'You've Got The Love' at the Conservative party conference was not approved by us nor would it have been had they asked. — florence welch (@flo_tweet) October 4, 2017

If the Conservative party could refrain from using our music in future. x — florence welch (@flo_tweet) October 4, 2017

Obviously, this isn't the first time a politician has co-opted a song that has nothing to do with them or the beliefs they stand for, so we're not expected further comment.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.