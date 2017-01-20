There's Something Special About These Ten Tonnes Performances

It's been quite the year for Ten Tonnes.

The Hertfordshire songwriter opened 2017 with a pack of vital songs and no small degree of ambition, he has released the stellar 'Born To Lose' EP and sold out some of London's hottest venues.

Taking a pitstop amid a whirlwind 12 month period, the rising artist recently stopped past Yala! Records' studio in South London.

Already becoming known as a hub for new music, the Yala! team host regular studio sessions in an intimate environment.

Ten Tonnes took his band into the studio, laying down versions of 'Born To Lose' and 'Cracks Between'.

Laced with wonderful potency, the songwriting has plenty of grit amid Ten Tonnes' innate knack for earworm melodies.

Tune in now.

