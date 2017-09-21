There's Poetry In Field Division, If You Take The Time To Look

Field Division have a certain poetry within them.

The Iowa based duo - Evelyn Taylor and Nicholas Frampton - craft fragrant Americana, with a driving, almost Fleetwood Mac style atmosphere.

Debut album 'Dark Matter Dreams' arrives on June 22nd via Bella Union, matching their close-knit chemistry to some sweeping, almost cinematic arrangements.

Sonically it brings to mind some Hunter S. Thompson trip out into the scorched desert, a sense of freedom allied to something quite personal.

New sing 'River In Reverse' was handed to Clash a few moments ago, an addictive piece of yacht rock scorched by endless sun.

"'River' explores the duality of life and death with the ebb and flow of light and darkness," they comment. "The lyrics flow with the intention of inspiring the listener (and ourselves) to transcend all troubles and negativity and focus on the road ahead, only taking that of the past which helps balance us in the future."

As if that wasn't enough, Field Division have also written a full poem to go alongside...

‘River’ is like the brilliant desert light first thing in the morning

the push ahead, ‘let’s keep going,’

always moving forward with the glowing sun in our eyes.

Focused with intention,

on the moon,

and transcension,

all I know is that we are on our way now.

We carry nothing and everything at the same time,

filling our small packs with only what we need

because the past is past, you know?

And even when the cold sets in,

do not fear the cobalt hues of night

keep your mind on the warmth of day

and your eyes on the starlight

You will know you are close when you hear the crashing of waves...

We are on our way now.

