The xx Cancel Iceland Event, Share New Video

The xx have enjoyed a rather mixed 24 hours - cancelling their Icelandic event, and sharing a new video.

First: the bad news. A few days ago the Environment Agency of Iceland declared the site that was to be used for their Night + Day event to be an endangered area.

Promoters worked tirelessly to find a new location, but sadly it wasn't to be. As a result, the Icelandic leg of Night + Day has been cancelled, with all ticket holders to be refunded.

On a brighter note The xx have shared the Alasdair McLellan directed video for 'I Dare You'. It's a "love letter to Los Angeles, a city close to our hearts where we wrote and recorded parts of our album 'I See You'."

"This is the third video our friend, the wonderful Alasdair McLellan, has directed for us. He collaborated with a hero of ours, Raf Simons, on the creative concept and direction. It was amazing to work with both of them and such a pleasure to meet and work with Millie, Paris, Ashton, Lulu and Ernesto! Thank you to CALVIN KLEIN and everyone involved. We hope you enjoy watching! xx The xx"

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest shows from The xx click HERE.