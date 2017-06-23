The Weeknd To Present MEMENTO MORI On Beats1

The Weeknd is set to host a new show on Beats 1 detailing his life in Paris.

Abel Tesfaye recently moved to Paris on a permanent basis, immersing himself in French culture in one of the world's most cultural cities.

Adjusting to life in the French capital, The Weeknd is set to host a new show on Beats 1 which finds him dealing with these changes.

MEMENTO MORI airs on Beats 1 this Friday (June 8th) at 5pm, and the press note bills it as "a look into his life in the new city as he spruces up his French, meets compelling characters and creates memorable nights, all whilst listening to great music."

Episode One of a recurring series, MEMENTO MORI kicks off tomorrow (June 8th) at 5pm.

