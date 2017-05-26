The War On Drugs Announce New Album 'A Deeper Understanding'

The War On Drugs have announced plans for new album 'A Deeper Understanding'.

The band recently leaped over to Atlantic Records, and released new material on a special Record Store Day release.

New album 'A Deeper Understanding' will be released on August 25th, following sessions in New York and Los Angeles.

Lead single 'Holding On' is online now, matching synth phantasia to glistening slide guitar and a poetic, emphatic vocal from Adam Granduciel.

Catch The War On Drugs at the following shows:

November

9 Glasgow Barrowlands

10 Glasgow Barrowlands – SOLD OUT

12 Manchester O2 Apollo Manchester– SOLD OUT

13 Manchester O2 Apollo Manchester

14 London Alexandra Palace

