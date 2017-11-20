The Vaccines Announce New Album 'Combat Sports'

The Vaccines are set to release new album 'Combat Sports' on March 30th.

The band blasted back with news of a headline show at London's huge Alexandra Palace venue, before hinting at a new album.

New LP 'Combat Sports' arrives on March 30th, their first since 2015's fan favourite 'English Graffiti'.

The Vaccines teased a live version of new track 'Nightclub' in their tour announcement - check it out below.

Catch The Vaccines at the following shows:

April

3 London Bristol Academy

5 Bournemouth Academy

6 Cambridge Corn Exchange

7 Birmingham Academy

9 Manchester Academy

10 Nottingham Rock City

12 Glasgow Academy

13 Sheffield Academy

14 London Alexandra Palace

