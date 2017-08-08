The Streets Drop Two New Tracks

Well, well...

Mike Skinner surprised fans by resurrecting The Streets earlier this year, announcing a hefty run of live shows.

Set to take place in 2018, the move opened a flood of memories, with albums such as 'Original Pirate Material' helping to spin UK music on its axis.

With the year drawing to an end Mike Skinner has shared two new songs under The Streets bracket.

'Burn Bridges' and 'Sometimes I Hate My Friends More Than My Enemies' are online now - tune in below.

Related: Summon All Your Wisdom: A celebration of The Streets

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.