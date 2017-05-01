The Staves, yMusic Share New Track 'The Way Is Read'

The Staves and yMusic have shared new track 'The Way Is Read'.

The Staves recently embarked on a full collaboration with yMusic, a New York based chamber group whose experimental whims matches that of the English trio.

New album 'The Way Is Read' gathers the results of these experiments, produced by Rob Moose and Jessica Staveley-Taylor and mixed and engineered by Brian Joseph at his studio, Hive, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Available to pre-order now, the musicians have shared title cut 'The Way Is Read' as further temptation for fans.

It's quite the tempting nugget, too; the billowing, playful arrangement matches the quiet experimentation that takes root in The Staves own songwriting.

Mid-way between modern classical music and a madrigal, the tumbling vocals envelope you in heavenly sound.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest shows by The Staves click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.