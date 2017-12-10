The Soft Moon Announces New Album

The Soft Moon has announced plans for highly personal new album 'Criminal'.

The American artist has just signed to Sacred Bones, with plans to release what must surely rank as his most emotional record yet.

Luis Vasquez approaches his difficult childhood on new album 'Criminal', a complex and cathartic experience for the songwriter.

“Guilt is my biggest demon and has been following me since childhood. Everything I do strengthens the narrative that I am guilty,” Vasquez reflects. “The concept of ‘Criminal’ is a desperate attempt to find relief by both confessing to my wrongdoings and by blaming others for their wrongdoings that have affected me.”

New cut 'Burn' is online now - tune in below.

'Criminal' tracklisting:

1. Burn (Lyric video)

2. Choke

3. Give Something

4. Like a Father

5. The Pain

6. It Kills

7. ILL

8. Young

9. Born Into This

10. Criminal

