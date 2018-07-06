The Snuts Underline Their Potential On 'Seasons'

The Snuts are a closely guarded secret in Scotland.

The band's early demos became a cult sensation, racking up enormous SoundCloud figures, while their live shows display blistering energy.

Working with TSR, The Snuts are now readying their debut single (proper) ahead of a summer of live dates.

Set to play TRSNMT in Glasgow, the set is already being tipped as one of the hottest of the entire festival.

With songs like 'Seasons' in their armour, it's clear that they won't remain a secret for long.

Blistering indie energy matched to a surging, soaring chorus, it's impeccably pieced together, designed to detonate on impact.

Already an anthem with fans, 'Seasons' gained its first radio play a matter of hours ago, and it's online everywhere right now.

So, tune in below.

