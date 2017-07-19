The Smiths Announce Expanded 'The Queen Is Dead' Re-Issue

The Smiths are set to release an expanded edition of 'The Queen Is Dead'.

The album was released in 1986 and is regarded by many as the band's artistic highpoint, a record frequently named as one of the most influential of all time.

The band will re-visit the LP on a new re-issue project, featuring a slew of rare and unreleased material.

Out on October 20th via Warner Music, 'The Queen Is Dead' represents the first time The Smiths have fully re-visited one of their studio albums.

The 2CD version will contain the 2017 master and bonus recordings, while the Deluxe 3CD / 1 DVD box set features demos, B-sides, and alternate takes, a full live performance, a DVD, and The Queen Is Dead – A Film By Derek Jarman.

The 5LP box, meanwhile, features the 2017 master of the album, additional recordings and the ‘Live In Boston’ recording.

"You cannot continue to record and simply hope that your audience will approve, or that average critics will approve, or that radio will approve,” says Morrissey. “You progress only when you wonder if an abnormally scientific genius would approve – and this is the leap The Smiths took with 'The Queen Is Dead'."

Johnny Marr adds, “'The Queen Is Dead' was epic to make and epic to live.”

'The Queen Is Dead' will be re-issued on October 20th.