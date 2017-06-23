The Rhythm Method Share World Cup Anthem 'Chin Up'

It's a festival of football, a soccer sensation - yep, the World Cup kicks off this week and it's set to dominate headlines.

England have qualified this time round, but somewhat unusually have elected to forego the often mundane task of piecing together an official single.

It's left to The Rhythm Method, then, to step into the breach, these mighty sporting warriors clutching a track brimming with what they call "cheerful realism".

'Chin Up' is online now, accompanied by some controversial moments from England's recent football history.

The group explain: "After years of being told we should, we finally made a world cup song. 'Chin Up' is the result. We wanted to make it bold, funny, energetic and all the other things we don't hear enough of in current music. With the England football team (and in English life in general) we can never decide if the glass is half full or half empty. We wanted to write a song with a message of cheerful realism: chin up, there's all to play for!"

Tune in now.

