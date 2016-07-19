The Politicised Fury Of Declan Welsh And The Decadent West

Declan Welsh has been politicised by the world around him.

The Glasgow-based songwriter can't avoid the poverty around him, particularly the way it impacts on young children and families.

A board member for Children In Scotland, his work fuses these opinions with some intricate word play, and of course some sublime melodies.

Declan Welsh And The Decadent West are gearing up to release a new two-part single, a powerful reminder of what's at stake in the political discourse.

He explains...

"'No Pasaran' is a song about standing up to intolerance, it's about solidarity and remembering what we're fighting for. In this time where nationalism, white supremacy and misogyny are being normalised, it's important to shout as loud as we can that we don't accept the demagoguery of Trump, Le Pen, Farage, Putin, or any of the rest of the far right."

"Whether yer fighting IS fascists with the YPG in Aleppo, or punching white supremacists square in the jaw, the message is the same. To those of you who seek to divide working people around the world; you've got no fucking chance."

"Britain may think itself immune to the disease of fascism, white nationalism and the like, but it's influence is creeping. The Conservative party has always been willing to target the vulnerable in order to get elected. This election is no different. They have eviscerated UKIP by becoming them."

"They are further to the right than ever, and Theresa May is willing to say anything, and betray anyone, to get into power. This includes lying to the white working poor of Britain about immigration. In fuelling this racial tension, she turns two sets of people who are being fucked over by this government on each other. It is only in solidarity with each other we can achieve a better society."

Photo Credit: Neelam Khan Vela