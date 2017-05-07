The Pocket Gods Salute Noise Pop Greats

The Pocket Gods have always been open about their influences.

After all, the shoegaze / noise pop bracket has always been fairly self-referential, building up into a catalogue of inspirations, heroes, and heroines.

New album 'The Jesus And Mary Chain' was partly prompted by a spell on the road with the Scottish greats, it's part homage and partly a glimpse of the future

Take new cut 'Another Sunny' is a case in point, with the group admitting to a number of different points of fuzzed out pop inspiration.

Tune in now.