The Orielles Announce Debut Album 'Silver Dollar Moment'

The Orielles are set to release their debut album 'Silver Dollar Moment' on February 16th.

The Halifax band are widely tipped to enjoy a stellar 2018, with a series of Heavenly-backed singles alerting fans of eccentric, playful indie rock.

Debut album 'Silver Dollar Moment' was laid down at Eve Studio in Stockport during summer, with producer Marta Salongi sat at the desk.

New single 'Let Your Dogtooth Grow' is online now, a torn 'n' tattered blast of highly creative, oddly surreal songwriting.

Crisp, early 90s riffing meets a willingness to stand out on their own, something that rings out clearly in the visuals.

Sam Boullier explains: "I listened to the song a bunch, revisited a couple of film references they mentioned and I was hoping to capture the mixture of playful energy and cultural know-all that the Orielles have..."

Tune in now.

Catch The Orielles at the following shows:

December

1 Glasgow ABC (with Saint Etienne)

8 Manchester Deaf Institute

April

12 London The Garage

13 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

For tickets to the latest shows from The Orielles click HERE.

