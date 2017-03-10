The Official Singles Chart Is Changing Once Again

The Official Chart Company has confirmed the British singles chart is set for another tweak.

In a bid to reflect ongoing changes in the way we consume music the company has made a number of changes to the singles chart, weighting paid for and free streams differently.

Purchased downloads and physical sales will be weighted 1:1, while the premium rate will be 1:100 with the free rate rising to 1:600.

In addition to this streams of music videos will also be included for the first time, following swiftly on from advancements made by YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal.

The changes will be incorporated from July 6th, and follows a number of similar tweaks on the continent and on the Stateside Billboard charts.

Music Week report the news, with the Official Chart Company's chief executive Martin Talbot commenting:

“This is a significant step for the UK and ensures The Official Chart continues to be the most comprehensive and trusted chart in the UK, bar none. In the modern era, artists are increasingly multi-faceted creators, with a highly developed visual sense running in parallel with their music. The addition of video ensures that the Official Singles Chart reflects the creativity of the artist in the broadest way possible – and music fans’ engagement with that vision.”

Photo Credit: Pixie Levinson

