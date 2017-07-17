The Ninth Wave's 'Reformation' Is An Absolute Stunner

Glasgow's The Ninth Wave have shared their stunning new single 'Reformation'.

The band's gothic ambition has been a closely guarded secret in their home city, but with this latest release it's time for the rest of the country to get caught up.

Post-punk fuelled indie rock that comes daubed in attitude and eye-liner, 'Reformation' is a storming indie ripper.

The video was shot in an abandoned explosives factory in Scotland, and delves into the dark and mysterious world of cult worship.

Ciaran Lyons directed the clip, with co-vocalist Haydn Park-Patterson describing the track thus:

"'Reformation' is based on the idea of wishing you could be made into a better version of yourself, but being too focused on your own self destruction to let anybody actually help you. Alongside this it deals with the problem of needing to conform to a set out plan, a life of expectancy and the way that things should be done just because that's what everyone else does or says."

Tune in now.