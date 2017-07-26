The New Charli XCX Video Offers A Cavalcade Of 'Boys'

Everyone from Stormzy to Carl Barat make an appearance...
"No boys were harmed in the making of this video..."

Well, they should have been - treat 'em mean, keep 'em keen, and all that.

Seemingly Charli XCX doesn't roll like that, though. For her new video - it's called 'Boys' - she gathered all manner of masculine talent, a cavalcade of testosterone, a gargantuan parade of totty.

It's a tough job, Charli, but we're delighted you've taken this on. Here are a few selected highlights...

PHWOAR!

Oh hello, Carl...

It's Stormzy! (He's taken, though...)

YES!

You strum that guitar, Mac...

Erm...

Gaze upon the new Charli XCX video below.

