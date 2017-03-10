The Moonlandingz Drop 'This Cities Undone' EP

The Moonlandingz have released new EP 'This Cities Undone' - tune in now.

The project was born of late nights tinkering with analogue gear in Sheffield, and grew to absorb everyone from The Fat White Family to Yoko Ono.

The band's debut album emerged earlier this year, with The Moonlandingz now sharing additional material featuring a raft of guests.

'This Cities Undone' features Yoko Ono, Human League’s Phil Oakey and Confidence Man, with the group's Adrian Flanagan offering the following words:

"I'm a big fan of Yoko's 70's albums like Approximately Infinite Universe and during a late night semi drunken recording session, I suggested to Sean Lennon - who we were working with up at his studio in upstate New York - that this crazy psychedelic freak out track that we had on the boil - but had no lyrics for - could really work with Yoko doing her thing on it."

"Sean got it straight away, said that he thought it was a good idea and after that brief suggestion it was never mentioned again… About two months later I'm at a tiny gig in some old spoon factory in Sheffield, watching a bloke play a home made synth in a shoe box with a wind up clockwork parrot sat on his shoulder, when I get an email off Sean titled MUMLANDINGZ... In the email was a video clip of his mum doing this incredible vocal over our music…"

"The hair on the back of my neck stood on end, her voice stirs you like the most primal of rock and roll, it's got so much spirit, it's proper witchcraft!"

Work didn't stop there, however; Adrian continues:

"After receiving the Yoko vocal, Lias Saoudi and I set about writing some words for the track back in Sheffield. A week or so later we got our friends Philip Oakey (Human League) and Rebecca Taylor (Self Esteem) to come and sing on the track and then Dean Honer & I went back to NYC to mix it."

"It was a song that went on quite a journey, but it was worth every bit of the trip. I see the track as a celebration of the activist in us all, the downtrodden, the ignored, people bullied by their local council, the government, the CEO's in the workplace, the people you never voted for making a complete pig’s ear of running your cities, lunching out on decent hard working taxpayers money, whilst thousands of kids sleep rough in the street and whilst tower blocks burn. We live in frightening times, under the pretense of a so called democracy and something's got to give!"

Tune in now.

Catch The Moonlandingz at the following shows:

November

18 Glasgow SWG3

19 Leeds The Church

21 Manchester The Ritz

22 London Electric Brixton

23 Bristol Trinity

For tickets to The Moonlandingz latest shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.