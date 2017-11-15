The Manor's 'How U Feelin?' Is A Grit-Pop Comedown

The Manor party hard to make party tunes to party hard to.

The crew spent the bulk of 2017 causing a riot across the land, with even the BBC reporting on their outlaw parties.

What goes up must come down, however, and The Manor have decided to open up about the dark side of the rave.

New single 'How U Feelin?' is a grit-pop ode to the comedown, with the murky beats matched to lyrics laced with self-doubt and paranoia.

The Manor chant: “No excuse for my behaviour, Friday to Sunday - that’s three days gone...”

The simple chorus is shadowed by The Fear, by the knowledge that sometimes that lust for life simply isn't worth it.

Tune in now.

