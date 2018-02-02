The Magic Gang Announce Debut Album Plans

South coast heroes The Magic Gang have confirmed their debut album plans.

The band are a potent live force, while a flurry of singles have perfectly outlined their art-rock manifesto.

Following sessions throughout last year The Magic Gang have sealed off their self-titled debut album, which drops on March 16th.

New single 'Getting Along' is online now - a potent part of their live set, it's a biting, off kilter slice of indie rock with a nagging, infectious chorus.

Tune in now.

The Magic Gang will release their self-titled album on March 16th.

