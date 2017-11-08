The Maccabees were an answer on University Challenge last night (August 28th).

The band's decision to split earlier this year left fans bereft, although it did result in three emotional nights at London's Alexandra Palace.

It seems that their legacy will live on, however, with The Maccabees used during a question on University Challenge.

Yep, finally a Jeremy Paxman teaser that we know the answer to...

Felix White was quick to notice The Maccabees unexpected guest appearance, and you can relive the moment below.

