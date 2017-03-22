The KLF Announce Three-Day Liverpool Event

The KLF have announced plans for a three-day event in Liverpool.

The duo signalled their return earlier this year with a mysterious poster campaign, which pointed fans towards something happening on August 23rd.

This turned out to be a book called 2023: A Trilogy, but it seems that the pair will now host an event in Liverpool.

Liverpool: Welcome to the Dark Ages stretches across the weekend of August 23rd to 25th, and it comes with this guarantee: “The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu in any of their various past, present or future guises will not be performing music.”

Each day is limited to 400 tickets, and each attendee “will be expected to be volunteers” who “perform duties”.

Tickets go on sale HERE from July 23rd.

Check out a preview video below.