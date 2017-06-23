The Kills Blast Back With 'List Of Demands (Reparations)'

The Kills have erupted out of their slumber with new single 'List Of Demands (Reparations)'.

The duo have been teasing something new on social media all week, following the acclaim afforded 2016 studio album 'Ash & Ice'.

Online now, 'List Of Demands (Reparations)' is a bruised, intense re-working of the Saul Willliams classic, matching distorted guitar effects to Alison Mosshart's pleading vocal.

Alison Mosshart said: "It’s a song of strength and empowerment, rooted in the idea of rising above. It was one of those songs you’re almost scared to cover, because it carries so much respect. It wasn’t a straight up love song or a drug song. It was defined, serious, and perfect already. With certain songs, you feel like an intruder trying to sing them, but this one felt like my own.”

Saul Williams returned the compliment: “I always felt envious of the way the 60's generation shared songs and ideologies. Jimi singing Dylan. Rotary Connection singing Otis Redding. The Stones singing the blues. This is all part of the beauty and power of music and it reverberates deeply in me. All this to say, I'm honoured. I liked The Kills before they chose to cover ‘LOD.’ If they can feel themselves in that song, it's because they are as much a part of it as I am.”

The new single is out now, and features a cover of Peter Tosh's 'Steppin' Razor'. Tune in now.

