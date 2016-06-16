The Kills Announce New 'Echo Home - Non-Electric' EP

The Kills have announced their new ‘Echo Home – Non-Electric EP’ that will be released digitally on June 2nd.

A limited-edition 10” vinyl release is available to pre-order HERE. Both the physical and digital versions of the EP will feature music that was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York as part of a stripped-down session.

With 15-years of being a band under their belt, the ‘Echo Home – Non-Electric EP’ acts as a celebration of some of the more untouched terrain of The Kills prolific landscape - including a cover of Rihanna’s 'Desperado', which the band originally performed as part of a Sirius XMU session.

The band will be appearing on the July 12th episode of the Jimmy Kimmel show in support of this upcoming release.

Check out their cover of 'Desperado' below.

Catch The Kills at Shepherds Bush Empire, London on May 30th.

