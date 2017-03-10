The Killers Pay Their Respects To The Victims Of The Las Vegas Shooting

The Killers singer Brandon Flowers has posted a lengthy note following the shooting incident in Las Vegas.

The band formed in the desert city, and still call Las Vegas home - indeed, their glamorous indie songwriting is underpinned by the sheen of the metropolis.

When news of the recent shooting broke, The Killers offered a short tribute on Twitter:

We've got heavy hearts. We love you, Las Vegas. — The Killers (@thekillers) October 2, 2017

The incident took place at a country music festival, and when Brandon Flowers found time to collect his thoughts he posted a much longer, highly emotional tribute on Facebook.

It reads in part: "My prayers go out to those whose lives were taken and to everyone else affected by this nightmare. I'm devastated for my community and for all of the people who gather together to see live music. Some of the happiest moments of my life have happened at concerts. They are a rite of passage, a holy communion, or just the kind of escape from the stress and the grind of daily life that so many people need."

