The Internet Introduce New Album 'HIVE MIND'

The Internet are set to release new album 'HIVE MIND' on July 20th.

The project took a backseat last year, with SYD releasing her super-sensual 'Fin' and guitarist Steve Lacy nurturing his ‘Demo’ project.

And now they're back. Re-united, The Internet will release a new studio album in 2018, led by funky new cut 'Come Over'.

'HIVE MIND' arrives on July 20th, with 'Come Over' matching that slinky guitar line to some poised, superbly nuanced vocals.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.