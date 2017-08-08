The Horrors Share 'Something To Remember Me By'

The Horrors have shared new track 'Something To Remember Me By'.

The band will release new album 'V' on September 22nd, following sessions with producer Paul Epworth.

New song 'Something To Remember Me By' is online now, and it's a powerful return, a brooding piece of electronic-fuelled songwriting with a darkly delicious disco twist.

Check it out below.

Catch The Horrors at the following shows:

October

16‪ Belfast Mandela Hall

17 Dublin Tivoli

19 Glasgow Qmu

20 Newcastle University

21 Leeds University

22 Liverpool Academy 1

24 Birmingham Institute

25 Bristol Bierkeller

26 Cambridge The Junction

28 Brighton Acca

29 London KOKO

For tickets to the latest shows from The Horrors click HERE.