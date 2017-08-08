The Horrors Share 'Something To Remember Me By'

The Horrors have shared new track 'Something To Remember Me By'.
The band will release new album 'V' on September 22nd, following sessions with producer Paul Epworth.
New song 'Something To Remember Me By' is online now, and it's a powerful return, a brooding piece of electronic-fuelled songwriting with a darkly delicious disco twist.
Check it out below.
Catch The Horrors at the following shows:
October
16 Belfast Mandela Hall
17 Dublin Tivoli
19 Glasgow Qmu
20 Newcastle University
21 Leeds University
22 Liverpool Academy 1
24 Birmingham Institute
25 Bristol Bierkeller
26 Cambridge The Junction
28 Brighton Acca
29 London KOKO
