The Horrors Break Cover With New Cut 'Machine'

The Horrors are set to break cover with new cut 'Machine'.

The band released previous album 'Luminous' in 2014, but recently took off on tour across Europe with Depeche Mode.

New cut 'Machine' is online now, with the electronic bite moving in a more Industrial direction - think a more glamorous re-working of early Nine Inch Nails and you'd be close.

Faris Badwan's vocal is hypnotic, while the bass spasms crunch hard against barely controlled feedback.

Produced by Paul Epworth at his London studio The Church, 'Machine' is something to adore.

Tune in now.

Catch The Horrors at a special intimate show at London's Omeara venue on July 11th.

