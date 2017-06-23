The Horrors Announce New Album 'V'

The Horrors will release new album 'V' on September 22nd.

The band dropped new track 'Machine' a few weeks back, a crunching return that recalled early Nine Inch Nails or Depeche Mode's industrial leanings.

New album 'V' is set to follow, with Paul Epworth overseeing the group's fifth studio effort.

Faris Badwan explains: “It is a risk. But life isn’t much fun without risk. It’s the antithesis of being creative if you know what you’re going to be doing every time.”

Keyboardist Tom Cowan continues: “It’s natural, if you do see yourself as an artist, to progress and not play it safe. Bowie pre-empted the modern condition of not being able to stay in one place for very long, and I get frustrated with bands who stay still. Because then it does become a career.”

Check out 'Machine' below.

'V' is set to be released on September 22nd (pre-order LINK ). Catch The Horrors at the following shows:

October

16 Belfast Mandela Hall

17 Dublin Tivoli

19 Glasgow Qmu

20 Newcastle University

21 Leeds University

22 Liverpool Academy 1

24 Birmingham Institute

25 Bristol Bierkeller

26 Cambridge The Junction

28 Brighton Acca

29 London Koko

